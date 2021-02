Furniture retailer XXXLutz opens two stores in Bucharest

Furniture retailer XXXLutz opens two stores in Bucharest. Austrian furniture retailer XXXLutz has transformed and rebranded the former Kika stores in Bucharest's Militari and Pallady neighborhoods and will reopen them under the XXXL brand on Wednesday, February 3. The retailer took over the Kika stores in Bucharest in December 2019 as part of a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]