Danish pork producer to take over five more pig farms in Romania



Danish pork producer to take over five more pig farms in Romania.

Danish group Premium Porc, the second-biggest pork producer in Romania, wants to expand its local operations by taking over five pig farms owned by Danbred, a company with Danish and Romanian shareholders. The deal, which involves four local companies - Danbred Arges SRL, Agroprod Benta Nicu (...)