Tennis: Irina Begu qualifies for quarterfinals of Gippsland Trophy (WTA). Romanian tennis player Irina Begu qualified for the quarterfinals of the Gippsland Trophy (WTA) tournament in Melbourne on Wednesday, with total prizes of 565,530 dollars, by beating the British Johanna Konta, the 5th seed, 4-6, 7-6 (10), 7-6 (4). Begu (30 years old, 79th in the WTA) won at the end of a match of three hours and 32 minutes, after in the first rounds she played matches of two hours and 45 minutes, respectively two hours and 35 minutes. Konta had won the only previous clash with Begu, in 2020, in Rome, in the second round, 6-0, 6-4. Begu secured a check for 8,770 dollars and 100 WTA points. In the quarterfinals, Begu will face the Japanese Naomi Osaka, the 2nd seed, who won versus British Katie Boulter 3-6, 6-3, 6-1. It will be the first encounter between Begu and Osaka (23 years old, 3rd in the WTA). AGERPRES (RO-editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]