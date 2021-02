Romania starts using Moderna COVID-19 vaccines

Romania starts using Moderna COVID-19 vaccines. The Romanian authorities will distribute the first 26,210 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Moderna to the regional centers in Brasov, Cluj, Constanta, Craiova, Iasi, Timisoara, and Bucharest, on Wednesday, February 3. They will be used to vaccinate people who have signed up on the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]