Almost 200,000 employees in RO education system want to get vaccinated against COVID-19
Feb 3, 2021
Over 193,000 employees in the Romanian education system want to get vaccinated against COVID-19, namely 147,314 people in the pre-university education system and 46,259 university staff, according to the Education Ministry. So far, 50.3% of the employees in the pre-university education system (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]