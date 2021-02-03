Almost 200,000 employees in RO education system want to get vaccinated against COVID-19



Over 193,000 employees in the Romanian education system want to get vaccinated against COVID-19, namely 147,314 people in the pre-university education system and 46,259 university staff, according to the Education Ministry. So far, 50.3% of the employees in the pre-university education system (...)