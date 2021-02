New Retail Loans Down for First Time in 8 Years in 2020



New consumer and mortgage loans in lei and euros consumers took from banks fell by some RON2.7 billion or 7% from the 2019 level to RON34.3 billion in 2020. Last year was the first of decline for new retail loans in eight years, Romania’s central bank data (...)