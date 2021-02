McKinsey&Company: Romanian Banks May Post RON58B Drop in Revenue after Risk Costs

McKinsey&Company: Romanian Banks May Post RON58B Drop in Revenue after Risk Costs. Romanian banks may register an estimated drop in revenues of around RON58 billion by 2025, compared with revenues expected had the pandemic never happened, due to risk costs and decreased volumes, according to the latest research by (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]