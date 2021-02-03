 
Romaniapress.com

February 3, 2021

PM Citu orders hire investigation at national water authority
Feb 3, 2021

PM Citu orders hire investigation at national water authority.

Prime Minister Florin Citu has ordered his control team to investigate the situation at Apele Romane national water authority following a press story on the hire of a young woman without minimum qualifications. "Following the story in the public space, I have asked the Prime Minister's Control Team to investigate the situation at Apele Romane. During my tenure, as promised, I demand professionalism, integrity, competence and transparency. This message is not just for those in management positions, it is for all those who work in the public sector: no convicts in public offices; professionals; no nepotism; no conflicts of interest," Citu wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. According to an investigation by Recorder, a young woman who previously worked as a waitress, then was, in turn, a cafe manager, a manicurist and, an employee of the Vatra Moldovitei Mayor's Office for three days and who claims to have graduated from the Faculty of Chemistry is one of the newest employees of the Prut-Barlad Water Basin Administration. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Gov't approves three-month extension of withdrawal deadline for IBRD healthcare reform loan proceeds The government approved today the amendment regarding the three-month extension until March 31, 2021 of the deadline for the withdrawal of the proceeds of a 250 million euro IBRD loan granted for the reform of the Romanian healthcare system. "The Decision of the Finance Ministry was (...)

Orange To Open Nine 5G Laboratories Across Europe, Of Which One In Bucharest Telecom operator Orange said it would open nine Orange 5G laboratories, which will enable developers and players on the global market to implement the projects based on 5G technology, according to company representatives.

President Iohannis, Spanish Foreign Minister Gonzales Laya on need to step up bilateral economic cooperation President Klaus Iohannis received on Wednesday visiting Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, with the two officials emphasizing the excellent bilateral relation marked this year by the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between (...)

EduMin Cimpeanu: At a smaller or equal infection rate of 1/1000, schools, kindergardens, nurseries, will be opened Bucharest, 3 Feb /Agerpres/ - The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, specified on Monday that in areas with an infection rate with the novel coronavirus, cumulated at 14 days, smaller or equal to 1 in a thousand inhabitants, then the in-person schools, kindergartens and daycares will be (...)

PSD's Ciolacu, to government: You will not privatize anything related to life and future of country The repeal of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) law banning the sale of Romanian companies in the middle of a crisis is "the biggest economic crime", says the leader of the Social Democrats, Marcel Ciolacu. "Citu [prime minister] - the seller of Romania! Repealing the PSD law by (...)

Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzàlez Laya in Bucharest: Joint meeting of the Romanian and Spanish governments to take place in June The meeting of the Romanian and Spanish governments will most likely take place in June this year, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya said on Wednesday, stressing that the agenda of the meeting will be “largely dedicated to the people”, context in which she voiced her appreciation for (...)

Government adopts draft repeal of law prohibiting sale of state-owned shares in companies The government has adopted a bill repealing the provisions of Law 173/2020, which prohibits, for a period of two years, the sale of state-owned shares in companies, Prime Minister Florin Citu said. “In today’s Government meeting, a long-expected bill was approved, especially by the strong side of (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |