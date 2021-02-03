PM Citu orders hire investigation at national water authority

PM Citu orders hire investigation at national water authority. Prime Minister Florin Citu has ordered his control team to investigate the situation at Apele Romane national water authority following a press story on the hire of a young woman without minimum qualifications. "Following the story in the public space, I have asked the Prime Minister's Control Team to investigate the situation at Apele Romane. During my tenure, as promised, I demand professionalism, integrity, competence and transparency. This message is not just for those in management positions, it is for all those who work in the public sector: no convicts in public offices; professionals; no nepotism; no conflicts of interest," Citu wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. According to an investigation by Recorder, a young woman who previously worked as a waitress, then was, in turn, a cafe manager, a manicurist and, an employee of the Vatra Moldovitei Mayor's Office for three days and who claims to have graduated from the Faculty of Chemistry is one of the newest employees of the Prut-Barlad Water Basin Administration.