Alum Tulcea Invests $3.67M in Energy Efficient Filtration. Romanian alumina producer Alum Tulcea (BBGA.RO), owned by Alro Slatina, has completed an investment of $3.67 million that modernizes and increases the performance and filtration capacity of its production plant. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]