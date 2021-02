P3: COVID-19 pandemic accelerates e-commerce and logistics revolution

P3: COVID-19 pandemic accelerates e-commerce and logistics revolution. P3 Logistic Parks (“P3”) presents the latest trends in the e-commerce and logistics sectors as predicted by futurologist Sean Culey – strategist, transformation advisor and external consultant to the company. Covid-19 could be the rocket fuel of the commercial revolution of the 21st century. 2020 (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]