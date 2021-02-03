Avison Young recruits Laurențiu Duică as Senior Vice-President of the company

Avison Young recruits Laurențiu Duică as Senior Vice-President of the company. Laurențiu Duică joins the Avison Young Romania team starting in March, after 17 years of experience in managing complex real estate consulting projects and transactions Canadian real estate broker Avison Young, present on the Romanian market since 2017, announces recruiting Laurenţiu Duică, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]