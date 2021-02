Monica Hodor is the new general manager of the E-Distributie companies

Monica Hodor is the new general manager of the E-Distributie companies. Monica Hodor, former Head of Network Development within the Global Infrastructure & Networks Division of the Enel Group, has been appointed general manager of the E-Distributie companies in Romania, responsible for the management of the electricity distribution grids in Banat, Dobrogea and (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]