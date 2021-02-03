Vodafone Romania launches Flex, the first full-fledged digital subscription on the market

Vodafone Romania launches Flex, the first full-fledged digital subscription on the market. Fully digital experience: Flex subscriptions can be configured easily and quickly, directly in the My Vodafone application, while the SIM card is delivered to the user by courier Complete control and flexibility: customers have the possibility to modify the subscription’s benefits at any time (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]