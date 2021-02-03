GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count rises by 2.752 following 33.000 tests performed nationwide in the last 24 hours

GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 case count rises by 2.752 following 33.000 tests performed nationwide in the last 24 hours. A number of 2,752 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 has been registered in the past 24 hours, following more than 33,000 tests carried out nationwide, of which 25,550 are RT-PCR tests and 8,372 rapid antigenic tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday. (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]