Black Eyed Peas, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike to go on stage at Romania’s Neversea festival

Black Eyed Peas, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike to go on stage at Romania’s Neversea festival. Neversea, a popular music festival held at the Romanian seaside, announced the first artists for this year’s edition. Black Eyed Peas, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Don Diablo, Nicky Romero, Tchami, Tyga, and Ummet Ozcan B2B Brennan Heart are among the artists who have reconfirmed their (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]