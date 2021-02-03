Autographed copy of Barack Obama’s A Promised Land sells for EUR 7,500 at RO auction

Autographed copy of Barack Obama’s A Promised Land sells for EUR 7,500 at RO auction. A signed copy of the book A Promised Land by Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States, sold for EUR 7,500 at an online auction organized by Artmark, G4media.ro reported. The buyer also received as a gift the novel "A Bright Ray of Darkness" by Ethan Hawke, with the actor's (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]