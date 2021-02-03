 
Romaniapress.com

February 3, 2021

Meeting of Romanian and Spanish governments, probably in June/ Spanish ForMin: Agenda, dedicated to the people
Feb 3, 2021

Meeting of Romanian and Spanish governments, probably in June/ Spanish ForMin: Agenda, dedicated to the people.

The meeting of the Romanian and Spanish governments will most likely take place in June this year, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya said on Wednesday, stressing that the agenda of the meeting will be "largely dedicated to the people", context in which she voiced her appreciation for the contribution of the Romanian community to the society in her country. Arancha González Laya held a joint press conference with Romanian counterpart Bogdan Aurescu. "Although at the opposite farthest points of the European Union, Romania and the Kingdom of Spain have developed strong ties, risen to the level of strategic partnership. We share a strong friendship, facilitated by the presence of a large Romanian community in Spain, which is very well integrated into the Spanish society," said the head of the Romanian diplomacy. "Today we reiterated the wishes that the Romanian community constantly sends us related to dual citizenship. We understand the legal and constitutional considerations that the Spanish side has. However, we hope that we can find solutions," Aurescu pointed out. The joint meeting, said Arancha González Laya, "is a first signal that Spain wants to give to Romania regarding the commitment to strengthen the strategic partnership". "This agenda is largely dedicated to the people. Spain hosts a large community of Romanians, over one million people, whom we welcomed with open arms and their contribution to our society is greatly appreciated. We are talking about people, Romanian men and women, who make Spain richer, but also a more open and tolerant society. As I told you, Mister Minister, we greatly appreciate the contribution of the Romanian population to the Spanish society and we also want to respond to the demands they have forwarded to us in relation to the dual citizenship. We are having talks in this regard so that we can respond to their aspirations," said the Spanish foreign minister. According to the substantiation note of the draft piece of legislation, "the central moment of cultural events will be the most important Romanian archeology exhibition proposed so far to the Spanish public, 'Dacia - the Romans' last frontier', at the National Museum of Archeology in Madrid, which will be organized under the coordination of the Ministry of Culture, through Romania's National Museum of History, with the support of the Romanian Cultural Institute and the Ministry of National Defense". There will also be a history of the presence of Romanian culture in Madrid, actions in the public space, such as the "Fiesta" installation, a project designed and realized by architects Attila Kim and Bogdan Ciocodeica, concerts, including a George Enescu anniversary moment, exhibitions (the Romanian - Spanish diplomatic archives, the joint exhibition Romania - Spain, the exhibition of the Memorial to the Victims of Communism.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Gov't approves three-month extension of withdrawal deadline for IBRD healthcare reform loan proceeds The government approved today the amendment regarding the three-month extension until March 31, 2021 of the deadline for the withdrawal of the proceeds of a 250 million euro IBRD loan granted for the reform of the Romanian healthcare system. "The Decision of the Finance Ministry was (...)

Orange To Open Nine 5G Laboratories Across Europe, Of Which One In Bucharest Telecom operator Orange said it would open nine Orange 5G laboratories, which will enable developers and players on the global market to implement the projects based on 5G technology, according to company representatives.

President Iohannis, Spanish Foreign Minister Gonzales Laya on need to step up bilateral economic cooperation President Klaus Iohannis received on Wednesday visiting Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Arancha Gonzalez Laya, with the two officials emphasizing the excellent bilateral relation marked this year by the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between (...)

EduMin Cimpeanu: At a smaller or equal infection rate of 1/1000, schools, kindergardens, nurseries, will be opened Bucharest, 3 Feb /Agerpres/ - The Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, specified on Monday that in areas with an infection rate with the novel coronavirus, cumulated at 14 days, smaller or equal to 1 in a thousand inhabitants, then the in-person schools, kindergartens and daycares will be (...)

PSD's Ciolacu, to government: You will not privatize anything related to life and future of country The repeal of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) law banning the sale of Romanian companies in the middle of a crisis is "the biggest economic crime", says the leader of the Social Democrats, Marcel Ciolacu. "Citu [prime minister] - the seller of Romania! Repealing the PSD law by (...)

Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzàlez Laya in Bucharest: Joint meeting of the Romanian and Spanish governments to take place in June The meeting of the Romanian and Spanish governments will most likely take place in June this year, Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya said on Wednesday, stressing that the agenda of the meeting will be “largely dedicated to the people”, context in which she voiced her appreciation for (...)

Government adopts draft repeal of law prohibiting sale of state-owned shares in companies The government has adopted a bill repealing the provisions of Law 173/2020, which prohibits, for a period of two years, the sale of state-owned shares in companies, Prime Minister Florin Citu said. “In today’s Government meeting, a long-expected bill was approved, especially by the strong side of (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |