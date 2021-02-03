Light industry's Pasculescu: No facemasks from Romanian companies ordered by state, we export to Germany, France, Italy

Light industry's Pasculescu: No facemasks from Romanian companies ordered by state, we export to Germany, France, Italy. The Romanian companies from the textile industry, certified to produce protection masks, have not received any order from the Romanian state for such products, thus being exported in countries such as Germany or France, the chairman of the Employer's Federation of the Light Industry, Mihai Pasculescu, told press conference, on Wednesday. "Shops are closed, there are no orders, we are only making medical and protection clothing, and we export that. The State (Romanian state, ed. n) has not ordered any single mask from the Romanian companies that were certified to making these products, and as such we export them to France, Italy and Germany," the clothing industry leader said.AGERPRES(RO - author: George Coman, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]