Online classifieds platform OLX appoints new GM for Romania, Portugal, Bulgaria, and Bosnia. Sebastiaan Lemmens is the new general manager of the online classifieds platform OLX for Romania, Portugal, Bulgaria, and Bosnia starting February of this year. He is replacing Cristina Gheorghitoiu, who will go on to pursue a career in coaching. Lemmens, who previously worked in the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]