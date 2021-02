Pharmaceutical company MSD Romania appoints new GM

Kostas Papagiannis is the new general manager of pharmaceutical company MSD Romania starting February 1. Over the past three years, he was the general manager of MSD Bulgaria, North Macedonia, and Kosovo. He also represented MSD in the local industry association in Bulgaria (ArPharm) and was (...)