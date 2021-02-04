CommodiCarbon: RO farmers show interest in selling carbon certificates

CommodiCarbon: RO farmers show interest in selling carbon certificates. Romanian farmers with about 140,000 ha in total showed interest in selling carbon certificates at the end of this harvest year, according to Commoditrader, a digital trading platform for agricultural commodities. â€œThe CommodiCarbon project was launched in Romania about two months ago, and we (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]