Nuclearelectrica signs EUR 51 mln direct contract with Engie Romania

Nuclearelectrica signs EUR 51 mln direct contract with Engie Romania. Romanian state-owned power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN), which operates the Cernavoda nuclear power plant, has signed a direct contract with Engie Romania worth over RON 250 mln (EUR 51 mln). The agreement covers electricity deliveries in the second half of this year. Nuclearelectrica (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]