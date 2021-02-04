Several Bucharest hotels up for sale as occupancy rates plummet amid pandemic

Several Bucharest hotels up for sale as occupancy rates plummet amid pandemic. Imobiliare.ro, one of the largest real estate platforms in Romania, currently features some 17 sale ads for hotels in Bucharest, Ziarul Financiar reported. The prices start at EUR 180,000 for the building of a hotel in the city's Mosilor area, with a surface of 125 sqm and seven rooms. The (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]