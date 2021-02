Foreign tourist stays in Romanian hotels drop by 83% in 2020

The number of foreign tourists who checked into Romanian accommodation units dropped by 83%, from almost 2 million in 2019 to 453,000 in 2020, according to data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS). The number of overnight stays by foreign tourists was also 81% lower