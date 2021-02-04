Spanish developer buys land for new residential project in eastern Bucharest
Spanish developer Gran Via Real Estate has purchased a 2,395 sqm plot of land close to Fabrica de Gheata Street and the Plumbuita lake, in the eastern part of Bucharest. There, it plans to develop a residential project of 90 apartments. The construction works are set to start this year. â€œThe (...)
