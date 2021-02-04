OMV Petrom Group Sales Revenue Down 23% To RON19.7B, Net Profit Down 64% To RON1.29B YoY In 2020

OMV Petrom Group ended 2020 with sales revenue of RON19.7 billion, down 23% versus 2019, following negative evolution of the commodity prices and lower sales volumes for petroleum products and electricity, and a net profit of RON1.29 billion, down 64% from 2019, according to the earnings report (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]