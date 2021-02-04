American officials to tour 71st Air Base at Campia Turzii

American officials to tour 71st Air Base at Campia Turzii. The charge d'affaires of the United States Embassy in Bucharest, David Muniz, and the commander of the 31st Aviano Squadron, Brigadier General Jason E. Bailey, are expected today at the 71st General Emanoil Ionescu Air Base at Campia Turzii, Cluj County. Discussed during the visit will be matters of common interest in the area of air forces regarding the contribution and role of the Romanian Air Force and the US Air Force to NATO reinsurance measures for the eastern flank of NATO, as well as bilateral co-operation will under the Romania - USA strategic partnership, according to Romania's Defence Ministry (MApN). An MQ-9 Reaper aircraft will be presented at a static exhibition at the event. A detachment consisting of MQ-9 Reaper aircraft and about 90 soldiers belonging to the United States Air Force is deployed, for the next months, at the 71st General Emanoil Ionescu Air Base at Campia Turzii. The US troops will carry out intelligence, surveillance and reconnoitering missions in support of NATO operations, and the Romanian Air Force, through the 71st General Emanoil Ionescu Air Base will provide the necessary technical, operational and logistical support to carry out missions throughout Romania. The presence of Romania's American partners on its soil represents an opportunity for developing, testing and assessing combat capability, according to MApN, as the joint activities are a key element in increasing the level of interoperability between the two parties. Collaboration between the United States of America and Romania contributes to strengthening collective defence and to enhancing regional security, according to MApN. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Â Photo source: www.military.com [Read the article in Agerpres]