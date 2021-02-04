PM Citu, Portuguese counterpart discuss pandemic, economic ties in phone conversation

PM Citu, Portuguese counterpart discuss pandemic, economic ties in phone conversation. In a phone conversation on Wednesday with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa, Romania's Prime Minister Florin Citu discussed recent developments in the COVID-19 pandemic in the two countries and the development of bilateral economic ties. "Today, I had a telephone conversation with the Portuguese Prime Minister, Antonio Costa. In addition to mentioning traditional bilateral relations, we talked about the developments in the COVID-19 pandemic in our countries and about the development of excellent economic ties between Romania and Portugal," Florin Citu wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]