Health official: RO likely to recommend AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine to those up to 55 years old



Romania will likely recommend AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine to those aged between 18 and 55, doctor Valeriu Gheorghiţă, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign against Covid-19, told television station B1 TV. The specialty commissions of the Health Ministry and the National Drug (...)