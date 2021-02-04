Romaniaâ€™s OMV Petrom proposes same dividend as last year despite 64% profit drop

Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom (SNP), the most valuable company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, recorded a 64% drop in net profit in 2020 compared to 2019, to RON 1.29 bln (EUR 266 mln). However, the companyâ€™s Directorate proposes that the gross dividend for 2020 stays at the (...)