Romania’s OMV Petrom proposes same dividend as last year despite 64% profit drop

Romania’s OMV Petrom proposes same dividend as last year despite 64% profit drop. Romanian oil and gas group OMV Petrom (SNP), the most valuable company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, recorded a 64% drop in net profit in 2020 compared to 2019, to RON 1.29 bln (EUR 266 mln). However, the company’s Directorate proposes that the gross dividend for 2020 stays at the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]