Ten Largest Stock Market Brokers Intermediated RON2.2B Deals In Jan 2021, Up 17.7% Versus Jan 2020

Ten Largest Stock Market Brokers Intermediated RON2.2B Deals In Jan 2021, Up 17.7% Versus Jan 2020. The ten most active brokers at the Bucharest Stock Exchange intermediated deals worth a total RON2.2 billion, in January 2021, up 17.7% from the same period in 2020, but below the 2019 level, ensuring a combined market share of 90.74%, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based on stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]