New Corporate Loans in Lei Reach 14-Year Monthly High in December

New Corporate Loans in Lei Reach 14-Year Monthly High in December. December 2020 came with last year’s highest level of new corporate loans in lei, as well as the 14-year monthly high, RON4.7 billion. The growth of new corporate loans in lei in December 2020 was almost RON2 billion or 71.8% compared with December (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]