OMV Petrom Executive Board Proposes Gross Dividend Of RON0.031/Share From 2020 Profit

OMV Petrom Executive Board Proposes Gross Dividend Of RON0.031/Share From 2020 Profit. The Board of Directors of OMV Petrom proposes the company’s shareholders a gross dividend of RON0.031 per share for the 2020 financial year, same as for the financial year 2019. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]