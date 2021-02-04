 
42,000 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine expected in Romania on Friday
Feb 4, 2021

42,000 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine expected in Romania on Friday.

As many as 42,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will arrive at the Cantacuzino Military Medicine Research and Development National Institute on Friday, according to the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV). Shipping will be provided by the manufacturing company, with the vaccine doses to be brought to Bucharest by land and stored with the National Storage Centere. Later, they will be distributed to the existing regional centres nationwide. The administration of the Moderna vaccine in Romania started on Thursday morning using two batches that have arrived so far in the country. The recommendation for the Moderna vaccine is two doses, with a 28-day gap in between, for people over 18 years of age. The two vaccine variants available in the EU are very similar. The effectiveness of the two is about the same. The BioNTech Pfizer vaccine is 95% effective in preventing COVID-19, while the Moderna vaccine is 94.1% effective. Both vaccines use mRNA-based technology, according to CNCAV. The National COVID-19 Vaccine Storage Centre at the Cantacuzino Institute is fully authorised and endorsed by Romania's National Authority for Medicines and Medical Devices, the national authority for medicinal products for human use. As a wholesale distributor, the Bucharest-based Cantacuzino Military Medicine Research and Development National Institute may possess, store and deliver medicines to which additional criteria apply, such as: products in accordance with Article 806 of the republished Law 95/2006: immunological drugs, and products requesting cold chain supply that entails handling at low temperatures. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

