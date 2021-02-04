Coronavirus/INSP - weekly report: 35.3pct of deaths in Bucharest and Maramures, Suceava, Timis, Bihor counties

Coronavirus/INSP - weekly report: 35.3pct of deaths in Bucharest and Maramures, Suceava, Timis, Bihor counties. The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) on Thursday reported that 35.3pct of the total deaths in people infected with the novel coronavirus were recorded, in the week of January 25-31, in Bucharest and in Maramures, Suceava, Timis, Bihor counties. According to the weekly report, 35.8pct of all cases of infection are from Bucharest, Timis, Cluj, Maramures, Brasov. From the beginning of the pandemic until now, 1 of 66 of the total cases has been recorded among the medical staff. According to the INSP, 85.1pct of all deaths were reported in people over 60, and 59.9pct of deaths were in men. The same report shows that 95.2pct of the deceased had at least one associated comorbidity. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]