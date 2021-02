ECB Extends EUR4.5B Repo Line to Romanian Central Bank until March 2022

ECB Extends EUR4.5B Repo Line to Romanian Central Bank until March 2022. The European Central Bank and the National Bank of Romania have agreed to extend until March 2022 a framework arrangement to provide liquidity in euros to the Romanian central bank via a repo line of up to EUR4.5 billion, the central bank said (...)