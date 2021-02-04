GCS: 2,668 new COVID-19 cases following over 32,000 tests in past 24 hours

GCS: 2,668 new COVID-19 cases following over 32,000 tests in past 24 hours. A number of 2,668 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, following more than 32,000 tests nationwide, of which 25,234 are RT-PCR tests and 7,267 rapid antigen tests, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, the GCS informs. As of Thursday, 738,152 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania. Of these, 684,095 were declared cured. To date, 5,523,609 RT-PCR tests and 144,124 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationally. In the last 24 hours, 25,234 RT-PCR tests have been processed (16,477 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 8,757 on request) and 7,267 rapid antigen tests. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]