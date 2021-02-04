McKinsey&Company : Banks in Romania could record losses of RON 58 billion in revenues after risk by 2025



Banking revenues after risk may decline by up to one-third in 2021 vs. 2019 A two-stage challenge in the months and years to come Strengthening the risk-management muscle and securing the foundations for further growth- the key areas for banks to focus User experience, agile operations, IT and (...)