 
Romaniapress.com

February 4, 2021

McKinsey&Company : Banks in Romania could record losses of RON 58 billion in revenues after risk by 2025
Feb 4, 2021

McKinsey&Company : Banks in Romania could record losses of RON 58 billion in revenues after risk by 2025.

Banking revenues after risk may decline by up to one-third in 2021 vs. 2019 A two-stage challenge in the months and years to come Strengthening the risk-management muscle and securing the foundations for further growth- the key areas for banks to focus User experience, agile operations, IT and (...)

[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

CNCAV: Immunization with AstraZeneca vaccine - recommended for 18 to 55 age group Immunization against COVID-19 with AstraZeneca vaccine is recommended for the 18 to 55 age group, with the possibility of increasing this range as new scientific data emerge, and the recommended time interval between the two doses is 8 weeks, the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination (...)

U.S. charge d'affaires Muniz visited the 71st General Emanoil Ionescu Air Base Campia Turzii: The USA has invested, since 2015, over 143 million USD in this facility in The charge dâ€™affaires of the United States Embassy in Bucharest, David Muniz, and the commander of Avianoâ€™s 31st Fighter Wing, Brigadier General Jason E. Bailey, visited, on Thursday, the 71st General Emanoil Ionescu Air Base in central-western Campia Turzii, Cluj County. David Muniz pointed out, (...)

Vodafone Romania reported the financial results for Q4 2020: Service revenue was EUR 193 million, down by 2.1% compared to Q4 2019 Vodafone Romania announces the key performance indicators for the quarter ended December 31st, 2020, as reported on Wednesday by Vodafone Group Plc. The Service Revenue is â‚¬193 million and continue to be stable on quarterly evolution. The reported service revenues compared to the same period of (...)

CITR: Recovery for more and more companies in distress The amendments brought to Ordinance no. 6/2019 (GO6) offers the opportunity of a new beginning for companies affected by the crisis* Under certain conditions, the main debt can be reduced up to 50% CITR, market leader in insolvency and restructuring in Romania, part of Impetum Group, encourages (...)

CBRE: Investment volumes down at €588.5million in 2020, but Romania remains on the radar of investors Romaniaâ€™s commercial real estate investment volume ended 2020 with a volume of â‚¬588.5 million*, half versus 2019 but similar with 2015, a starting growth year, according to CBRE Romania Real Estate Market Outlook. For 2021, Romania remains on the radar of investors and the combination of limited (...)

People arriving from countries with high epidemiological risk, must present negative COVID test By decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on Thursday, people arriving to Romania from countries/areas/territories with high epidemiological risk must present the certificate of a negative RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2, performed no more than 72 hours before (...)

Situation of the Romanian citizens blocked on Cancun airport has been solved: All Romanian nationals have now been allowed access to Mexican territory with the exception of five persons The Romanian nationals recently stranded at the Cancun airport in Mexico were allowed access to Mexico, bar five of them, due to the existence of an individual security alert, who will return to Romania on Thursday, according to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE). According to MAE, all (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |