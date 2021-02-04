EY: Can REAL ESTATE become a vector of growth in terms of foreign direct investment?

EY: Can REAL ESTATE become a vector of growth in terms of foreign direct investment?. Author: Dan FleÅŸariu, Head of Real Estate Transactions, Strategy and Transactions, EY Romania Real Estate has continuously been an element of attraction for foreign direct investment and one of the five vectors since the beginning of the 21st century. In Romania, most of the largest real estate (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]