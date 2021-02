Agroland Opens First Store in 2021 in EUR0.5M Greenfield Investment

Agroland Opens First Store in 2021 in EUR0.5M Greenfield Investment. Agroland Business System, the most extensive farming store chain in Romania, has opened its first MEGA store this year, out of eight planned, in a EUR500,000 greenfield investment excluding inventory. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]