 
Romaniapress.com

February 4, 2021

David Muniz: US has invested over 143 mln dollars in 71st Air Base in Campia Turzii
Feb 4, 2021

David Muniz: US has invested over 143 mln dollars in 71st Air Base in Campia Turzii.

The charge d'affaires of the United States Embassy in Bucharest, David Muniz, and the commander of Aviano's 31st Fighter Wing, Brigadier General Jason E. Bailey, visited, on Thursday, the 71st General Emanoil Ionescu Air Base in central-western Campia Turzii, Cluj County. David Muniz pointed out, on this occasion, that the USA has invested, since 2015, over 143 million dollars in the base at Campia Turzii. The presence of the US Air Force at Campia Turzii is a telling example of the continued strengthening of the bilateral partnership on matters of security and investment in money, hard work and blood sacrifice that the US and Romania are making to protect this region and the Alliance from current and emerging threats, David Muniz told a news conference. He thanked, on behalf of President Joe Biden, the Air Force military present for service at the Campia Turzii and also the Romanian Armed Forces for their continued support of the US Forces and the strategic partnership between the two countries. In his turn, the Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Major General Dr. Viorel Pana, underlined, in the same press conference, the importance of the Romanian-American cooperation in the field of security. "Today's activity represents another very important moment, through which we strengthen the cooperation in the field of security, a vital component of Romania's Strategic Partnership with the USA. In the current conditions, and I do not mean the fight we are waging against a still unknown enemy, SARS-CoV-2, but rather to the provocative actions of the various regional actors in the Black Sea area, which have become a commonplace. Ensuring the integrity and sovereignty of the airspace of the members of the North Atlantic Alliance has become an essential peacetime mission and through this deployment we demonstrate an appropriate posture and strengthen the collaboration between allies. The USA and Romania share the same values, as evidenced by the signing of the Romanian-American roadmap by the US Secretary of Defense, Mr. Mark Esper, and Minister of Defense Nicolae Ionel Ciuca, respectively, in October 2020, in Washington," said Viorel Pana. An MQ-9 Reaper aircraft was presented at the event in a static exhibition. A detachment consisting of MQ-9 Reaper aircraft and about 90 soldiers belonging to the United States Air Force is being deployed, for the next months, in the 71st General Emanoil Ionescu Air Base in Campia Turzii. The US military will carry out intelligence, surveillance and research missions in support of NATO operations, and the Romanian Air Force, through the the 71st General Emanoil Ionescu Air Base, will provide the necessary technical, operational and logistical support to carry out missions throughout Romania. . The presence of US partners on our country's territory represents an opportunity for development, testing and evaluation of combat capability, according to the Ministry of Defense, the joint activities being a key element in increasing the level of interoperability between the two parties. The collaboration between the United States of America and Romania contributes to the consolidation of the collective defense capability and to enhancing regional security, the Ministry of Defense further mentions.AGERPRES(RO - author: Marius Septimiu Avram, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

CNCAV: Immunization with AstraZeneca vaccine - recommended for 18 to 55 age group Immunization against COVID-19 with AstraZeneca vaccine is recommended for the 18 to 55 age group, with the possibility of increasing this range as new scientific data emerge, and the recommended time interval between the two doses is 8 weeks, the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination (...)

U.S. charge d'affaires Muniz visited the 71st General Emanoil Ionescu Air Base Campia Turzii: The USA has invested, since 2015, over 143 million USD in this facility in The charge dâ€™affaires of the United States Embassy in Bucharest, David Muniz, and the commander of Avianoâ€™s 31st Fighter Wing, Brigadier General Jason E. Bailey, visited, on Thursday, the 71st General Emanoil Ionescu Air Base in central-western Campia Turzii, Cluj County. David Muniz pointed out, (...)

Vodafone Romania reported the financial results for Q4 2020: Service revenue was EUR 193 million, down by 2.1% compared to Q4 2019 Vodafone Romania announces the key performance indicators for the quarter ended December 31st, 2020, as reported on Wednesday by Vodafone Group Plc. The Service Revenue is â‚¬193 million and continue to be stable on quarterly evolution. The reported service revenues compared to the same period of (...)

CITR: Recovery for more and more companies in distress The amendments brought to Ordinance no. 6/2019 (GO6) offers the opportunity of a new beginning for companies affected by the crisis* Under certain conditions, the main debt can be reduced up to 50% CITR, market leader in insolvency and restructuring in Romania, part of Impetum Group, encourages (...)

CBRE: Investment volumes down at €588.5million in 2020, but Romania remains on the radar of investors Romaniaâ€™s commercial real estate investment volume ended 2020 with a volume of â‚¬588.5 million*, half versus 2019 but similar with 2015, a starting growth year, according to CBRE Romania Real Estate Market Outlook. For 2021, Romania remains on the radar of investors and the combination of limited (...)

People arriving from countries with high epidemiological risk, must present negative COVID test By decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on Thursday, people arriving to Romania from countries/areas/territories with high epidemiological risk must present the certificate of a negative RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2, performed no more than 72 hours before (...)

Situation of the Romanian citizens blocked on Cancun airport has been solved: All Romanian nationals have now been allowed access to Mexican territory with the exception of five persons The Romanian nationals recently stranded at the Cancun airport in Mexico were allowed access to Mexico, bar five of them, due to the existence of an individual security alert, who will return to Romania on Thursday, according to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE). According to MAE, all (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |