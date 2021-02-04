Administration of Moderna vaccine underway nationwide

Administration of Moderna vaccine underway nationwide. The National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) announced that the administration of the Moderna vaccine at national level started on Thursday. According to the source, the people scheduled for vaccination for the first dose on February 4-16 will receive the Moderna vaccine and will perform the booster shot after 28 days, according to the indications of this type of vaccine's manufacturer. After the first dose, the medical staff will enter the person's data and the type of vaccine administered in the National Electronic Vaccination Register (RENV), from where the platform takes the information to generate a new receipt depending on the type of vaccine. CNCAV reminds that the booster shot is administered according to the manufacturer's instructions, depending on the type of vaccine, at 21 days for Pfizer and at 28 days for Moderna. According to the source, the person vaccinated with Moderna will receive a new "receipt" for the booster dose and will be informed two days before having to come at the vaccination center for its administration.AGERPRES(RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]