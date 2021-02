C&W Echinox: Retail Space Deliveries Seen Down 50% in 2021

Deliveries of modern retail space this year will amount to about 60,000 square meters, a decrease of about 50% compared with 2020, real estate consultancy company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox said Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]