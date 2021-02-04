People arriving from countries with high epidemiological risk, must present negative COVID test

People arriving from countries with high epidemiological risk, must present negative COVID test. By decision of the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) approved on Thursday, people arriving to Romania from countries/areas/territories with high epidemiological risk must present the certificate of a negative RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2, performed no more than 72 hours before the date of entry into the country. "Upon entering Romania, people arriving from countries/areas/territories with high epidemiological risk provided for in Article 1 have the obligation to present the certificate of a negative RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2, performed no later than 72 hours before the date of entry into the country," reads article 2, paragraph 1, of the Decision no.6 of the CNSU also updating the list of countries/areas/territories of epidemiological risk. Paragraph 2 states: "For the people referred to in paragraph 1, with the exception of those arriving from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the exceptions to quarantine measures approved by National Emergency Situations Committee No. 36 of 21.07.2020 with subsequent amendments and completions are applied". At the same time, paragraph 3 of Article 2 of the Decision states: "For people arriving from the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the exceptions to the quarantine measures approved by the decisions of the National Committee for Emergency Situations No. 1 of 03.01 shall apply. 2021, No. 3 of 11.01.2021 and No. 4 of 18.01.2021 are applied". By Decision no. 6 of CNSU was also approved the completion of the medical emergency stocks with products, materials and sanitary equipment necessary in the vaccination process of the population against the SARS-CoV-2 virus with "1,500 pieces" from the "Emergency kit - EPIPEN (2 ml pre-filled pen)".AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]