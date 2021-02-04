U.S. charge d’affaires Muniz visited the 71st General Emanoil Ionescu Air Base Campia Turzii: The USA has invested, since 2015, over 143 million USD in this facility in



The charge d’affaires of the United States Embassy in Bucharest, David Muniz, and the commander of Aviano’s 31st Fighter Wing, Brigadier General Jason E. Bailey, visited, on Thursday, the 71st General Emanoil Ionescu Air Base in central-western Campia Turzii, Cluj County. David Muniz pointed out, (...)