Romania's retail sales, slightly up in 2020. Retail sales, which had the most significant contribution to Romania's GDP increase in recent years, increased by 2.2% year-on-year in 2020, according to data released on Thursday by the National Statistics Institute (INS). This was the weakest evolution since 2013, according to Ziarul