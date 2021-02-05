C&W Echinox expects new retail space deliveries in RO to drop by 50% this year

C&W Echinox expects new retail space deliveries in RO to drop by 50% this year. New retail space deliveries in Romania will decline significantly in 2021, after increased activity in regional cities last year, real estate consulting company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox estimates. It expects modern retail space deliveries to amount to about 60,000 sqm in 2021, a decrease (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]