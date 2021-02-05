Romanian coffee chain 5 to go targets EUR 12 mln sales in 2021 amid expansion
Feb 5, 2021
Romanian coffee chain 5 to go targets EUR 12 mln sales in 2021 amid expansion.
Romanian coffee shop chain 5 to go targets higher sales this year, despite a rather rough start in January. Co-founder Radu Savopol told Profit.ro that the company targets sales of over EUR 12 million in 2021, up from EUR 8 million in 2020, amid expansion. The 5 to go network totaled 220 (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]