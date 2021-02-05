RO gardening and hobby farming store network plans to open 8 supermarkets this year

RO gardening and hobby farming store network plans to open 8 supermarkets this year. Agroland, the biggest Romanian retailer of gardening, pet care and hobby farming products, plans to open eight large-format stores under the Agroland MEGA brand this year. The first of the eight stores opened in Afumati, east of Bucharest, following a EUR 500,000 investment. The new store has (...)