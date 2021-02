Tesla opens office in Bucharest

Tesla opens office in Bucharest. American electric vehicle producer Tesla, founded by Elon Musk, inaugurated on Thursday, February 4, its first office in Bucharest. It is located in a business center on Calea Serban Voda Blvd. in District 4. The name of the US giant's local division is Tesla Motors Romania, according to Ziarul